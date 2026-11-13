WINNEMUCCA, Nev. (AP) — WINNEMUCCA, Nev. (AP) — Paramount Gold and Silver Corp. (PZG) on Friday reported a loss of $4.6 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Winnemucca, Nevada-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PZG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PZG