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Paramount Gold: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot
By STATS Perform dba Automated Insights,10 days ago
WINNEMUCCA, Nev. (AP) — WINNEMUCCA, Nev. (AP) — Paramount Gold and Silver Corp. (PZG) on Friday reported a loss of $4.6 million in its fiscal first quarter.
The Winnemucca, Nevada-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents per share.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PZG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PZG