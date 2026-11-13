DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT) on Friday reported a loss in a key measure in its third quarter.

The Dallas-based real estate investment trust said it had a funds from operations loss of $14.5 million, or $2.22 per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $2.5 million, or 12 cents per share.

The hotel owner posted revenue of $214.4 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AHT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AHT