CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — Natural Alternatives International Inc. (NAII) on Friday reported a loss of $2.5 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Carlsbad, California-based company said it had a loss of 41 cents per share.

The nutritional supplements manufacturer posted revenue of $28.1 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NAII at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NAII