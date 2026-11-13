Tennessee running back Daune Morris sustained a broken leg in an early morning car crash, the school said Friday.

The crash comes ahead of No. 9 Tennessee’s game at Texas A&M on Saturday.

“Tennessee running back Daune Morris was involved in a one-vehicle accident off campus early Friday morning,” the school said in a statement. “He sustained non-life threatening injuries, including a broken leg, and is resting comfortably. We wish Daune the best in his recovery.”

Morris was ticketed for reckless driving following the crash, according to a police report. The report says the 19-year-old was driving a Dodge Charger with two passengers when he lost control and hit a fire hydrant and four parked cars in a parking lot before the Charger flipped and came to rest on its roof.

Morris was wearing a seat belt and no alcohol or drugs were involved, according to the police report. He was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center to be evaluated while his passengers declined medical treatment.

Last month, Morris was charged with misdemeanor charges of speeding and failure exercise due care as a driver after being pulled over for going 101 mph in a 65-mph zone, according to court records obtained by the Knoxville News Sentinel.

That incident came early in the morning after Tennessee’s win over Auburn on Oct. 3. He pleaded guilty to both charges and paid $507 in fines and court costs.

The sophomore backup to star DeSean Bishop ranks second on the team with 434 yards rushing and three touchdowns. He had a 66-yard TD run in the first quarter of last week’s 34-6 win over then-No. 6 Kentucky.

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