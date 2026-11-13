BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD) on Friday reported profit of $491,000 in its third quarter.

The Boca Raton, Florida-based company said it had profit of 4 cents per share.

The woman's health care product company posted revenue of $1.3 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TXMD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TXMD