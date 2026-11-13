(All times Mountain)Schedule subject to change and/or blackoutsSaturday, November 14COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)3:30 p.m.

LSU at Gonzaga — USA

COLLEGE FOOTBALL12 p.m.

Auburn at Mississippi State — ESPN2

12:45 p.m.

Alabama at Vanderbilt — SECN

1 p.m.

UAB at Temple — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited

4:15 p.m.

Mississippi at Oklahoma — SECN

7:30 p.m.

Texas at LSU — ABC

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.