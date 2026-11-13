undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Sports
Gulf States Sportswatch Daily Listings
By The Associated Press,10 days ago
(All times Mountain)Schedule subject to change and/or blackoutsSaturday, November 14COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)3:30 p.m.
LSU at Gonzaga — USA
COLLEGE FOOTBALL12 p.m.
Auburn at Mississippi State — ESPN2
12:45 p.m.
Alabama at Vanderbilt — SECN
1 p.m.
UAB at Temple — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited
4:15 p.m.
Mississippi at Oklahoma — SECN
7:30 p.m.
Texas at LSU — ABC
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.