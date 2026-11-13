MUNICH (AP) — Lions star Amon-Ra St. Brown says he wants to play flag football for Germany at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

And he might bring his brother, Equanimeous.

St. Brown, who is half-German, was asked about flag football after Detroit’s practice on Friday at the Bayern Munich campus near Allianz Arena, where the Lions face the New England Patriots on Sunday.

“I would love to play for the German national team for the flag Olympics, that would be something off my bucket list that I’ve done,” the wide receiver said at a packed news conference.

There’s a qualifying tournament scheduled a few weeks before the LA Games open. St. Brown said if he can work out the logistics involving any Lions training camps, then he’d be good to go.

“We’ve got two years until that comes," he said. "Hopefully we can make that work.”

It wouldn’t be the first time St. Brown has represented Germany. Amon-Ra and brother Osiris played for their mother's homeland at an Under-19 football tournament in 2015.

Equanimeous, at 30 the oldest of the three St. Brown brothers, is a former NFL wide receiver.

“I think Equanimeous would love to be part of that,” Amon-Ra said. “I don’t know the logistics. I heard you have to try out. Whatever it takes, I feel like we’d be down to do if time permits. But yeah, I think he would be definitely down to play with me on Team Germany.”

The St. Brown brothers grew up in Orange County and spent many summers visiting their maternal grandparents in Leverkusen, Germany. They speak German fluently.

Equanimeous was selected out of Notre Dame in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL draft by the Green Bay Packers. He also played for Chicago and New Orleans.

Jona Winkel, Germany's flag football director of coaching, declined to say if there's been contact with St. Brown, but added: “In our experience, receiver is by far the position that allows the fastest transition from tackle to flag football.”

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