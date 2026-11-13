NEW YORK (AP) — prices for the Nasdaq composite, NYSE and NYSE American listed most active stocks.

Nasdaq most active stocks:

Stock NameVolumeHighLowLastChangeSHF Holdings Inc.509,452,8440.030.02650.0293+0.0068Z190,595,9800.41620.250.32+0.1092NVIDIA Corp.120,598,280170.00160.23160.36-5.83Rain Enhancement T.Holdco Inc.77,323,7430.8470.51870.6133+0.1396P75,863,9010.1190.08440.093-0.0077Onfolio Holdings Inc.70,643,8421.120.46450.85+0.5116Focus Universal Inc.58,610,9787.925.035.966+2.966YYForce Inc.39,804,4190.04070.03670.0398-0.0048225,059,0350.96940.73790.767-0.533COREWEAVE INC.24,487,60156.3650.350150.99-5.61Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.24,070,28036.86535.57135.975+0.555Skyline Builders Group Holding23,841,5410.91990.610.6929-0.1419Lichen International Ltd.23,404,0520.03170.02930.0301-0.0049Space Exploration Techs. Corp.21,732,836142.24137.45137.73-2.21Intel Corp.21,732,68761.342257.72557.785-3.415iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF21,290,57039.27538.7938.815-1.545Merlin Inc.19,763,3871.241.091.1901+0.2257IREN Ltd.19,295,67319.0817.61517.6615-1.8185Akanda Corp.17,982,5661.120.72580.9499+0.2782Nebius Group N.V.16,714,124123.97110.895111.28-17.36Redcloud Holdings PLC16,474,5960.03360.02870.03-0.0047N14,311,6020.2150.1890.1987-0.078Cerebras Systems Inc.13,923,431120.44105.20108.07+10.32I12,818,0420.43320.36810.4041-0.0069Advanced Micro Devices Inc.12,795,062571.1401528.38529.0225-56.2775Tesla Inc.11,697,541404.40386.57387.835-9.615Super Micro Computer Inc.11,608,51727.3026.1926.3093-0.6807Neuronetics Inc.11,370,7281.391.201.26-0.17Grab Holdings Limited10,941,3303.283.203.25+0.01Exascale Labs Holdings Inc.11,117,5543.102.222.60+0.33Auddia Inc.10,790,2560.32650.30090.3134+0.0029Ondas Inc.10,603,8655.3255.065.13-0.19Terawulf Inc.9,671,77612.8811.8011.835-1.205Alset Inc.9,675,9080.55170.37630.4575+0.0574Netflix Inc.8,751,31763.9562.470563.20+0.51Apple Inc.8,440,956360.83357.55357.665+2.785Cipher Digital Inc.8,378,6817.106.436.455-0.695SoFi Technologies Inc.7,973,92015.7515.1715.185-0.445Alphabet Inc.7,759,120304.97296.08296.26-2.44Broadcom Inc.7,551,886358.47342.515342.90-21.46MARA Holdings Inc.7,437,2017.196.686.71-0.49Applied Digital Corp.7,294,76016.79515.13515.165-1.785Micron Technology Inc.7,295,901796.18758.82759.7101-38.7299Cisco Systems Inc.7,150,465100.7595.9896.815-5.195Vir Biotechnology Inc.7,046,95010.709.879.945-2.175New Era Energy & Digital Inc.6,640,5683.1552.832.935+0.215Datavault AI Inc.6,265,9510.0590.05550.0558-0.0006Cenntro Inc.5,933,5630.15870.14310.1446-0.0374Marvell Technology Inc.5,949,742163.89151.222151.51-12.94Opendoor Technologies Inc.5,977,9121.271.201.2063-0.0287Amazon.com Inc.5,819,906270.05265.76265.92-1.52Game Your Game Inc.5,727,8120.35770.32470.3247+0.0194Fermi Inc.5,726,5362.0851.781.845-0.215Plug Power Inc.5,626,3571.251.211.215-0.02Strategy Inc.5,545,351112.6317109.725109.85-4.56Stak Inc.5,502,4481.881.631.76+0.245Enovix Corp.5,497,9761.821.651.665+0.221Riot Platforms Inc.5,454,51917.8516.67516.78-1.05Robin Energy Ltd.5,284,4690.12410.12010.12020.00AGNC Investment Corp.5,341,6438.298.108.1099-0.0901Microsoft Corp.5,265,408523.57513.82519.105-3.895BAIRD MED INVT HLDGS LTD.4,805,8330.09890.0840.0846-0.0227Cardinal Infrastruct. Grp Inc.4,808,6957.195.707.02+1.38Alphabet Inc.4,738,951301.62292.71292.91-2.44Children's Place Inc., The4,567,6000.39380.33030.3374-0.1066Ohmyhome Ltd.4,471,1674.55994.054.3452-0.7148American Airlines Group Inc.4,459,84913.5413.2913.355+0.045Robinhood Markets Inc.4,345,01679.9677.350177.43-3.92SanDisk Corp.4,278,060939.5301854.49859.555-77.905Rivian Automotive Inc.4,221,58012.8012.5112.555-0.245V4,190,8180.21990.20120.21-0.017USA Rare Earth Inc.4,130,1778.367.968.00-0.07Soundhound AI Inc.4,120,9253.6153.473.47-0.13Rigetti Computing Inc.3,972,90410.309.5359.545-0.785Algorhythm Holdings Inc.3,780,3210.10810.09960.1052-0.0398AST SpaceMobile Inc.3,733,66434.5031.3431.745-2.755Rocket Lab Corp.3,705,71664.4660.0160.32-3.75Digital Brands Group Inc.3,694,4400.17570.14550.1709-0.0331Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc.3,622,3523.343.223.235-0.095XCF Global Inc.3,606,7810.0710.06550.0671-0.0029Cleanspark Inc.3,538,7536.776.406.42-0.42Eos Energy Enterprises Inc.3,517,3361.90781.791.7901-0.0199i3,482,41744.5843.7143.745-1.795Cypherpunk Technologies Inc.3,446,8592.031.881.925-0.02Core Scientific Inc. New3,440,05014.29513.4913.57-0.81Innventure Inc.3,416,8430.14210.10110.1198-0.0403Hyperliquid Strategies Inc.3,206,8869.078.678.70-0.105Meta Platforms Inc.3,209,550637.24625.00630.185+6.575D-Wave Quantum Inc.3,110,6319.839.329.35-0.49VirTra Inc.3,090,9923.753.353.47+0.85QuantumScape Corp.3,087,7553.90923.693.69-0.19Lucid Group Inc.3,047,5283.253.023.025-0.23Snail Inc.3,042,8082.77992.3152.46+0.18Applied Optoelectronics Inc.3,043,13753.5048.130148.36-4.49Inter & Co. Inc.2,992,0584.2453.954.175+0.21Intuitive Machines Inc.2,978,40613.4712.0012.2201-0.8099Xerox Holdings Corp.3,204,0471.020.93190.94-0.0512Allogene Therapeutics Inc.2,920,7520.85380.82010.8223-0.0047AXT Inc.2,913,77344.39539.6539.75-3.79Digi Power X Inc.2,825,9242.582.222.26+0.05

NYSE most active stocks:

Stock NameVolumeHighLowLastChangeNu Holdings Ltd.30,233,10112.7712.1012.6876+0.8576T1 Energy Inc.12,664,9301.981.621.685-0.285Stellantis N.V.8,364,6943.953.883.89+0.03Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc.8,229,0802.472.122.1487-0.5213IonQ Inc.7,479,41030.3028.2828.425-2.435BitMine Immersion Techno. Inc.6,376,39618.3517.53517.54-0.91Sable Offshore Corp.6,281,7990.66410.60210.6234+0.0032Oracle Corp.5,163,021128.00121.76122.085-5.025Gamestop Corp.4,624,37926.4725.6726.265+0.645SES AI Corporation4,479,3180.64030.57910.611+0.0327Southern Co., The4,120,38493.4792.17993.41+0.94Bloom Energy Corp.4,090,010205.92186.39186.9111-15.0189Snap Inc.4,095,9685.3455.165.28+0.06Ford Motor Co.3,934,33112.0111.8911.9001+0.0001Pfizer Inc.3,720,04828.9928.6628.795-0.035Corteva Inc.3,674,2269.4959.01049.24+0.05BigBear.ai Holdings Inc.3,496,5142.101.961.96-0.11Modine Manufacturing Co.3,262,563146.50133.99134.935+28.835NuScale Power Corp.3,248,3974.864.5854.59-0.23AT & T Inc.3,215,13522.3822.1622.205+0.025Archer Aviation Inc.3,194,8254.354.164.16-0.17Annaly Capital Management Inc.3,039,02917.7717.36517.375-0.195Flowers Foods Inc.3,026,4326.255.705.84-0.17Lithium Americas Corp.2,987,8491.671.591.615-0.015Wells Fargo & Co.2,849,30886.8685.7485.74-0.02Bank of America Corp.2,835,79150.9250.5450.54+0.03Joby Aviation Inc.2,776,2365.345.155.15-0.19Transocean Ltd.2,723,5635.3855.315.345+0.025Coca-Cola Co., The2,601,57298.8797.9698.48+1.04BlackBerry Ltd.2,484,5489.228.718.72-0.40QXO Inc.2,408,40812.9012.3812.495-0.315Forgent Power Solutions Inc.2,398,50822.7920.7220.80-1.35MP Materials Corp.2,328,58039.79537.2138.47+1.02Arista Networks Inc.2,267,193212.155197.6001197.77-8.86Robert Half Inc.2,247,73642.4641.78541.81-0.16Verizon Communications Inc.2,263,37946.8946.4546.545-0.005Hims & Hers Health Inc.2,206,29019.7819.2519.37-0.36Dynex Capital Inc.2,228,20610.04269.829.821-0.139Circle Internet Group Inc.2,210,61063.832461.2061.25-2.57Teradata Corp.2,179,74434.5134.0034.11-0.07Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.2,173,79335.5134.8834.995-0.175Hecla Mining Co.2,148,48613.4813.2013.24-0.11Redwire Corp.2,112,1728.057.527.57-0.46Nextera Energy Inc.2,047,58585.4584.370184.72-0.57Dell Technologies Inc.2,047,982375.27337.14337.865-33.305Coherent Corp.2,045,216233.68209.30209.86-22.22NIKE Inc.1,954,76738.32537.63537.98+0.22Citigroup Inc.1,951,134125.48123.11123.11-0.95Unity Software Inc.1,926,52451.6049.74650.180.00AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc1,929,6293.373.303.3091-0.0309SentinelOne Inc.1,881,12522.74521.5221.585-0.705Carnival Corp. Ltd.1,861,17329.5828.900128.92-0.42Uber Technologies Inc.1,825,46170.50569.16569.18+0.06Newsmax Inc.1,801,1529.928.459.695+2.405ServiceNow Inc.1,730,821102.50100.25100.30-0.36Charles Schwab Corp.1,720,44291.5289.75590.91-0.81Dutch Bros Inc.1,660,77034.5033.2534.19+0.48Kindercare Learning Comp. Inc.1,640,9241.701.401.5977-0.5123First Majestic Silver Corp.1,634,55414.1913.9113.961-0.029Klarna Group PLC1,620,24713.3712.7113.285+0.575Medical Properties Trust Inc.1,637,7651.731.6651.6694-0.0406HawkEye 360 Inc.1,586,20317.9716.0617.2201+2.5501Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.1,582,49150.2947.3147.36-2.80Rocket Companies Inc.1,577,01013.74513.53513.575-0.135Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.1,540,47513.1612.5512.57-0.50Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings1,512,81118.21117.8017.855-0.205United States Antimony Corp.1,503,0563.082.863.005+0.095Zeta Global Holdings Corp.1,486,53338.8036.7936.8717-0.3983Live Nation Entertainment Inc.1,441,647181.57178.16178.52-1.62Oklo Inc.1,411,65624.5823.1723.24-1.21Venture Global Inc.1,344,25913.4412.980113.065-0.195Borr Drilling Ltd1,334,6693.4613.383.38-0.02Kraft Heinz Co., The1,328,48924.9424.5524.765+0.285Boston Scientific Corp.1,264,01144.6944.1344.415+0.215ADT Inc.1,248,2589.929.909.905+0.015Amphenol Corp.1,254,32780.311276.99577.08-2.54Exxonmobil Holdings Corp.1,246,818171.71169.29170.125+0.345Occidental Petroleum Corp.1,242,11959.0358.1558.385-0.015PG & E Corp.1,236,67013.1113.0013.05+0.08Baytex Energy Corp.1,229,8814.3854.32384.355+0.025Kinross Gold Corp.1,230,11121.0120.6520.775+0.065Vertiv Holdings Co.1,241,350214.49198.15198.53-11.11Babcock & Wilcox Enterpr. Inc.1,228,9334.96574.34134.365-0.495Coeur Mining Inc.1,203,53014.449714.1914.21-0.09Tronox Holdings PLC1,196,0552.602.462.565-0.055Figma Inc.1,159,92819.4118.8818.9608+0.0408Corning Inc.1,138,520119.1685112.45112.535-6.965AMPRIUS TECHNOLOGIES INC1,132,0238.307.837.855-0.495York Space Systems Inc.1,116,5986.125.135.545-1.055Devon Energy Corp.1,105,68346.7645.9946.35+0.12JBS N.V.1,107,83312.45612.2012.365+0.465General Mills Inc.1,107,98834.1533.610134.035+0.515CNH Industrial N.V.1,095,19512.0211.8411.88-0.09Armour Residential REIT Inc.1,086,82812.0311.6411.64-0.25Utz Brands Inc.1,173,31714.3314.2614.28+0.03Accenture PLC1,066,889254.05249.00252.155+2.205Abbott Laboratories1,056,845108.90107.03108.70+1.45Barrick Mining Corp.1,035,27838.2237.71537.79-0.05James Hardie Industries PLC1,045,82127.9227.39527.585+0.025Eagle Point Credit Co. Inc.1,026,4542.31852.212.27+0.14

NYSE American most active stocks:

Stock NameVolumeHighLowLastChangeVolitionRX Ltd.44,244,8100.22850.19350.209+0.0245P14,374,7973.851.832.01-1.00Southland Holdings Inc.11,255,1870.88990.700.757+0.127Denison Mines Corp.8,480,5712.1152.002.005-0.085Oragenics Inc.4,220,2870.22660.16670.1719-0.1782Hyperscale Data Inc.3,232,6760.17120.16670.1667-0.0024Ocean Power Technologies Inc.3,227,0670.4150.320.3542-0.3303B2Gold Corp.2,061,6455.03844.934.9714+0.0114Ur-Energy Inc.1,343,7050.6440.60380.6053-0.0132Energy Fuels Inc.1,229,8166.696.486.50-0.18Americas Gold & Silver Corp.1,173,8762.742.612.625-0.165Uranium Energy Corp.1,151,1386.836.616.6435-0.1565Nuburu Inc.1,045,5980.23920.2150.2176-0.0124Equinox Gold Corp.855,46110.52510.3210.442+0.102Cornerstone Strat.Val.Fd Inc.766,5915.975.855.8716-0.2084ENERGY TRANSFER LP COMMON UNITS696,17019.562619.3719.41-0.01Moving iMage Technologies Inc.671,1110.58670.5350.5672+0.0663I-80 Gold Corp.634,5231.321.291.295+0.005Northern Dynasty Minls Ltd.570,5410.60240.56130.5642-0.0398Battalion Oil Corp.543,5610.77580.71580.7346-0.0154Perspective Therapeutics Inc.526,0780.93360.85440.8955+0.0531Vizsla Silver Corp.521,2263.1453.073.085-0.035Hyliion Holdings Corp.511,4962.692.422.4689-0.2211NovaGold Resources Inc.480,3355.845.6855.685-0.075Vista Gold Corp.463,7122.682.612.65+0.01Stablecoin Development Corp.452,3390.79560.76630.7684-0.0161Integra Resources Corp.448,9941.8651.821.825-0.015Galiano Gold Inc.410,8732.322.222.265+0.025NFT Ltd.361,3470.43990.40510.4161-0.003Cornerstone Total Return Fund359,6825.795.705.7101-0.1799Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd.353,7474.434.334.34-0.06Ryde Group Ltd.336,1731.140.960.985+0.0325Goldgroup Mining Inc.332,4303.413.213.29+0.01Westwater Resources Inc.334,6670.41980.39720.4131+0.0264Unusual Machines Inc.327,47712.089711.1811.25-0.58Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc.314,7301.020.96020.9623-0.028Nova Minerals Corp.284,1913.793.233.33-0.56Inuvo Inc.262,8880.350.300.3002-0.0849Starfighters Space Inc.254,9620.9550.850.8607-0.0566Platinum Group Metals Ltd.252,9021.071.061.06-0.01Theriva Biologics Inc.251,0420.15940.15020.1511-0.0089Standard Lithium Ltd.245,0181.401.361.385+0.005CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP. COMMON STOCK241,92056.9355.1255.90-0.10Ring Energy Inc.239,4651.20121.171.185-0.015S230,4030.18590.18150.1838+0.0025New Found Gold Corp.226,5831.501.461.465-0.025OS Therapies Inc.212,2100.78570.680.6907-0.0594DDC Enterprise Ltd.195,4130.13880.12930.1325+0.0025Endovia Health Sciences Inc.191,1950.17990.16390.1776+0.0163Trekor Metals Ltd.189,2136.966.796.7999-0.1701Silvercorp Metals Inc.183,8499.0258.8158.825-0.125Ivanhoe Electric Inc.175,0796.976.7256.735-0.215Cboe Global Markets Inc.172,794376.29369.65374.425+5.535Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.167,3342.9652.862.87-0.09Intl Tower Hill Mines Ltd.163,2831.3551.301.335+0.045KULR Technology Group Inc.163,4281.861.701.715-0.115IGC Pharma Inc.158,2380.18910.17690.1819-0.0026Gold Royalty Corp.157,7872.992.902.9398-0.0002Trilogy Metals Inc.155,4802.011.951.955-0.065Comstock Inc.153,9561.5651.521.535-0.045Contango Silver & Gold Inc.139,34213.11512.0812.11-0.96Dakota Gold Corp.130,0485.5555.355.36-0.10Tecogen Inc. (New)114,0732.292.132.16-0.06F111,4730.57210.510.5201-0.0049AIM ImmunoTech Inc.109,1870.15470.14860.14860.00AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.108,4190.36990.3510.3522-0.0115Xtant Medical Holdings Inc.103,0830.30660.27340.2734-0.0019Western Copper & Gold Corp.94,1811.4651.431.445-0.015Wells Fargo Income Opport.Fund92,8895.965.945.955+0.015Neuberger Berman Hgh Yld St.Fd87,2615.525.475.495+0.015EON Resources Inc.85,9110.26710.26160.2636+0.0057EVI Industries Inc.85,41122.5821.4521.64-0.21AIB Data Centers Inc.84,4900.84120.77820.7801-0.0525Castellum Inc.81,9160.45990.440.4437-0.0063Aeon Biopharma Inc.73,4960.16790.15930.1643+0.0056Paradium.AI Inc.72,0190.61050.58280.5913-0.0151Kartoon Studios Inc.68,7380.50790.4940.4958+0.0008Rare Earths Americas Inc.68,4875.92575.375.54-0.31Quantum eMotion Corp.65,8840.94920.87810.8782-0.0573UBS Asset Mgmt Income Fd Inc.65,3282.352.332.3313-0.0087Gran Tierra Energy Inc.62,6289.779.409.40-0.19TRX Gold Corp.62,5910.89620.87710.8791-0.0155Solitario Resources Corp.62,5170.45190.4330.44-0.003Frankl. Ltd Duration Income T.56,2665.405.365.365-0.015Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.55,6001.62991.551.58-0.01Obsidian Energy Ltd.53,3719.879.709.78+0.05Eaton Vance Ltd.Durat.Inc.Fd.52,9258.4058.358.385-0.075Legacy Education Inc.51,3928.1487.588.05-0.10Laird Superfood Inc.51,1182.742.1552.40-0.32Milestone Scientific Inc.47,5920.3170.28740.2896-0.0004Bimergen Energy Corp.45,7353.182.922.97+0.07Mixed Martial Arts Group Ltd.44,8710.34190.330.3359-0.0041A44,2000.670.61860.6399-0.0286SIFCO Industries Inc.39,45417.0216.1916.3677-0.4423Myomo Inc.37,2981.251.211.24+0.03Birchtech Corp.37,2551.161.041.15-0.02Neub.Real Esta.Secur.Inc.Fund35,4592.692.672.670.00Highlander Silver Corp.35,4534.284.11254.115-0.135Metalla Royalty&Streaming Ltd.34,8057.727.507.61+0.10MAIA Biotechnology Inc.35,5361.03761.001.00-0.01