GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — Eagle Point Credit Company (ECC) on Friday reported a loss of $10.4 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Greenwich, Connecticut-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to 31 cents per share.

The management investment company posted revenue of $63.7 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ECC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ECC