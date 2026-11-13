FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Mauricio Pochettino was hired as Manchester United's head coach on Friday, agreeing to leave his job with the U.S. national team to take on the challenge of reviving the fortunes of English soccer's once dominant force.

Just three months after announcing a contract to lead the Americans through the 2030 World Cup, the U.S. Soccer Federation said Pochettino will depart next next week for Old Trafford. The 20-time English champion is in the relegation zone after 10 games of the Premier League season.

He will take over ahead of the Nov. 22 match at Liverpool, becoming United's eighth permanent coach or manager since club great Alex Ferguson retired in 2013.

United announced the hiring of the 54-year-old Argentine one day after firing Michael Carrick, who led the team to one Premier League win, five draws and four losses for its worst league start in 40 years. It is 18th in England's 20-team top division.

Pochettino and his assistants will remain with the U.S. team for the CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinals against Haiti on Saturday and Tuesday.

AP Sports Writer Charles Odum in Fayetteville, Georgia, contributed to this report.

Robson reported from Manchester, England, and Blum from New York.

James Robson is at https://x.com/jamesalanrobson

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