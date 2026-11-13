MONTREAL (AP) — MONTREAL (AP) — Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST) on Friday reported a loss of $25.8 million in its third quarter.

The Montreal-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 20 cents per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $3 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.1 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MIST at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MIST