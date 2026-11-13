Rice Owls (1-2) at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (3-0)

Huntsville, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SFA hosts Rice after Erik Makke scored 21 points in SFA's 76-71 win against the Abilene Christian Wildcats.

SFA finished 28-6 overall with a 15-1 record at home during the 2025-26 season. The Lumberjacks averaged 7.1 steals, 3.7 blocks and 8.8 turnovers per game last season.

Rice went 7-11 in AAC action and 4-9 on the road last season. The Owls averaged 6.6 steals, 3.9 blocks and 11.5 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.