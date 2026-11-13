Longwood Lancers (3-1) at Old Dominion Monarchs (4-0)

Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion looks to keep its four-game win streak intact when the Monarchs take on Longwood.

Old Dominion went 12-21 overall with a 7-6 record at home during the 2025-26 season. The Monarchs averaged 13.1 assists per game on 26.6 made field goals last season.

Longwood went 8-9 in Big South play and 4-10 on the road a season ago. The Lancers averaged 12.7 assists per game on 26.9 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.