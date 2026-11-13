East Texas A&M Lions (2-1) at Portland Pilots (3-1)

Portland, Oregon; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

LINE: Pilots -2.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: East Texas A&M visits Portland after Alonzo Dodd scored 25 points in East Texas A&M's 80-76 overtime loss to the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights.

Portland went 15-19 overall last season while going 12-6 at home. The Pilots averaged 13.2 points off of turnovers, 11.2 second-chance points and 22.5 bench points last season.

East Texas A&M finished 11-21 overall with a 4-13 record on the road last season. The Lions averaged 16.1 assists per game on 24.8 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.