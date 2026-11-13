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SouthGobi Resources: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
By STATS Perform dba Automated Insights,4 days ago
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (SGQRF) on Friday reported earnings of $19.7 million in its third quarter.
The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had net income of 5 cents per share.
The coal mining company posted revenue of $238.2 million in the period.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SGQRF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SGQRF