The Nation's Weather for Friday, November 13, 2026

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A storm will continue to impact much of the Northeast with

areas of rain as well as intermediate- and high-elevation

snow extending from Michigan to Maine today. Closer to the

Atlantic coast, a steady rain is expected from southeastern

Maine into northern New Jersey. Farther inland, slightly

lower temperatures will cause a few snowflakes to mix in

during the day. Rain and snow showers will occur farther

west in the central Great Lakes region. Across the western

United States, a quick-hitting storm will bring an area of

rain stretching from Oregon to Southern California. Heavy

snow is will fall over the higher elevations of the Sierra,

especially during the evening and overnight hours. Most

other areas will be dry. A frost or freeze will unfold in

parts of the Southeast tonight.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Thursday 87 at Bakersfield, CA

National Low Thursday 14 at Kremmling, CO

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