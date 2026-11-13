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The Nation's Weather
By Accuweather,4 days ago
The Nation's Weather for Friday, November 13, 2026
NATIONAL SUMMARY
A storm will continue to impact much of the Northeast with
areas of rain as well as intermediate- and high-elevation
snow extending from Michigan to Maine today. Closer to the
Atlantic coast, a steady rain is expected from southeastern
Maine into northern New Jersey. Farther inland, slightly
lower temperatures will cause a few snowflakes to mix in
during the day. Rain and snow showers will occur farther
west in the central Great Lakes region. Across the western
United States, a quick-hitting storm will bring an area of
rain stretching from Oregon to Southern California. Heavy
snow is will fall over the higher elevations of the Sierra,
especially during the evening and overnight hours. Most
other areas will be dry. A frost or freeze will unfold in
parts of the Southeast tonight.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Thursday 87 at Bakersfield, CA
National Low Thursday 14 at Kremmling, CO
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