MENOMONIE — Sam Clayton grew up watching UW-Stout women’s basketball.

The Durand native and first-year Blue Devils head coach admired the tough, gritty nature in which Stout teams of the past would play.

It inspired her to begin her own standout basketball career at Durand High School and Division II Michigan Tech, before Clayton stepped into coaching the Huskies for eight seasons.

Now back in the Stout gym this winter, Clayton is more than happy to finally see those Blue Devils from the sideline.

“It’s been a great first couple weeks,” Clayton said. “I feel like our four seniors that have been part of really successful teams here are really leading us in those intangibles, the things that it takes to have a championship culture, the accountability, but also checking in on their teammates.

“There’s a ton of energy and competition, so it’s been fun. I know we got tough games…but I think we’re preparing like we need to in order to be ready.”

Ten returners, including four seniors, remain from Stout’s 13-12 finish last season. Four players transferred out of the Blue Devils program, including three heading to rival UW-Eau Claire along with former coach Hannah Iverson.

Naturally, as a first-year coach, Clayton asked her returning seniors Grace Schisel, Molly Bills, Eleice Dahl and Maraya Wiltrout to lead. And, they’ve done that and more.

“They were already doing that like when I got here,” Clayton said. “They were still running open gyms, getting people in to lift, getting people in and getting shots up. They were even reaching out to commits. (It’s) really cool how bought in these four seniors are, and how much they love Stout and what they were willing to do.”

Stout returned four juniors to its roster, who have also done their part in taking five underclassmen, including three freshmen, under their wings.

“I think our newcomers are settling in,” Clayton said. “I think they can all play roles this year, and everyone on the team is important. It’s feeling like home here.”

The Blue Devils open the season with five road games, beginning with a 102-52 opening game win at Augsburg University last week in Minneapolis.

“When it was game day, we were just incredibly excited,” Clayton said. “We were ready, and we wanted to take on somebody different. I think we wanted to show what we were capable of, and I think we did that.”

Clayton said she enjoyed seeing her team come out with energy on both sides of the floor, combined with players stepping up and executing.

One of those players was freshman guard Brooklin Hinze.

Hinze, a Minnesota native, felt right at home in her first collegiate start, tying for a team-high 18 points and finishing with four assists, three rebounds and two steals.

“Every possession, she competes,” Clayton said. “She’s always pressuring the ball, making them uncomfortable… Offensively, she can really do everything.”

Madison Malecha and Wiltrout tied Hinze with 18 points apiece. Malecha grabbed a team-high nine rebounds while Wiltrout knocked in two three-pointers, already more than she had all last season (one).

“Madison had a great game for us,” Clayton said. “Man, she can rebound. If she plays with confidence, she’s so tough. She’s such a good athlete… I don’t think (Wiltrout) shot the three a ton last year. She has a really pure shot. We’re like, ‘Look for it.’ It was great to see her be able to gain confidence too from beyond the arc.”

Clayton hopes more games can go like the Blue Devils’ first this season.

She acknowledged the program’s high standards and goals of reclaiming Stout’s recent success. Knowing that will take time, Clayton and her team are ready to put the work in.

“We’re going to compete every single night and put ourselves in a good position and see what happens,” Clayton said. “We know we have to focus on the process. We have to do the little things that it takes to get there.”