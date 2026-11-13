It was one heck of a magical and memorable season for the Eleva-Strum girls basketball team.

The Cardinals were ranked No. 1 in the state last season and blitzed their way through the regular season with an undefeated record.

Eleva-Strum then powered into the state championship game at the Resch Center in Green Bay before ultimately finishing second.

With four starters and a top reserve returning from a team that went 30-1, the Cardinals are ready for an encore. Even though they are bumping up a class to Division 4 this season.

“It will definitely be challenging for us and we will see better competition moving up a level,” E-S coach Dave Hazuga said. “We made it to the state title game and we have a lot of the same players back. We want to see what we can do again. The excitement is high for lots of reasons. Our players are hungry to do it again.”

Eleva-Strum is led all-state point guard Avery Glenz, a 5-foot-8 senior who has committed to UW-Stout.

“Avery just continues to try to improve,” Hazuga said. “I can already see she has improved moving without the ball. And her ballhandling and passing are better. She is obviously a great player who is the leader on our team.”

The Cardinals also return one of their top scorers in 5-8 senior guard Maddea Brown, an excellent all-around athlete.

“Maddea put in a lot of time during the offseason,” Hazuga said. “She made a huge jump last year and she was a major reason for our success. And she continues to improve.”

Eleva-Strum also brings back one of the state’s best defenders in 5-5 guard and senior sparkplug Avery Spangberg.

“Avery is really quick and fast, and she’s a great defensive player,” Hazuga said. “She will do more on the offensive end this year. Every year, her ballhandling has gotten better. I expect her to contribute more offensively and make more plays. She has worked a lot on her shooting.”

The Cardinals also return 5-10 senior center Avaya Zwiefelhofer.

“Avaya is a double-double type of player,” Hazuga said. “She can get 10 to 20 points on any given night. And she can get 10 to 12 rebounds. She can do a lot for us and we need her consistency.”

Senior forward Clara Christ also returns after playing an important role off the bench last year.

“We have some kids battling for playing time,” Hazuga said. “We are hoping to build a little more depth this year. We will see who develops for us in practice and during our games early in the season.”

The Cardinals start the season ranked ninth in the state in Division 4. Also from this area, Eau Claire Regis is ranked fifth and Chippewa Falls McDonell is eighth in D4.

“Moving up a class, that just means it is going to be a little harder,” the coach said. “We played good teams last year and we beat everybody by 20 or more points before the state championship game. We know we can handle being a class up, but we also know it’s going to be a challenge against some good teams.”

Eleva-Strum was effective last year with an aggressive approach on defense and a fast-paced style on offense where it launches an abundance of 3-point shots.

“We will be pressuring teams full court on defense,” Hazuga said. “And we might even do more of that this year.

“We will change a few things up on offense. We were a fast team and we need to be even faster. I want to utilize the areas where the girls have improved.”

Eleva-Strum is scheduled to open the season at home Nov. 19 against Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran.

“Our biggest challenge is to see how these seniors can finish their high school careers,” Hazuga said. “I told them, ‘Let’s have some fun and let’s go for it one more time.’

“Our players are very excited to start the season. We have a lot of work to do and it’s going to take some time. But I believe this team will be ready to go.”

The Cardinals aren’t backing away setting lofty goals.

“We want to build on what we did last year,” Hazuga said. “These girls know what it takes to get to the state tournament. We have high expectations and we want to challenge everybody in front of us. I know that intensity and effort is going to be there, no matter who we are playing.”