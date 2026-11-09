England counts the cost of big Australia win as Feyi-Waboso ruled out injured

LONDON (AP) — England was counting the cost of an impressive rugby victory over Australia after winger Immanuel Feyi-Waboso was ruled out of the rest of the Nations Championship because of an ankle injury.

In other blows to Steve Borthwick's men, flanker Ollie Chessum (shoulder), center Seb Atkinson (hip), and fullback George Furbank (groin) will miss Saturday’s game against Japan.

Also, flanker Tom Curry will play no part in the championship. Curry aggravated a long-standing hip problem in training last week and has now been stood down for the remaining three fixtures.

The grim medical update on Monday robs England of four starters from the team that thumped the Wallabies 45-22 on Sunday, each of them key personnel but none more so than Feyi-Waboso.

He was England's most effective back until a right leg injury. He limped on then was the victim of a hip-drop tackle by Angus Bell.

His latest injury continues a cruel run for Feyi-Waboso, who has been limited to 17 caps since his debut in the 2024 Six Nations because of shoulder, hamstring and concussion issues.