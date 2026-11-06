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Mid-Atlantic Sportswatch Daily Listings
By The Associated Press,9 days ago
(All times Central)Schedule subject to change and/or blackoutsSaturday, November 7COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)5 p.m.
Old Dominion at Bucknell — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)12 p.m.
Loyola Maryland at La Salle — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited
2 p.m.
Navy at Temple — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited
COLLEGE FOOTBALL12:30 p.m.
Maryland at Purdue — BTN
1 p.m.
Richmond at Villanova — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited
Lafayette at William & Mary — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited
3:30 p.m.
Temple at Navy — CBSSN, Fubo Sports
8 p.m.
Liberty at New Mexico State — ESPNU
SOCCER (MEN'S)4 p.m.
MLS: New York City vs. D.C. United — Apple TV
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.