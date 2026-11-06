Mid-Atlantic Sportswatch Daily Listings

(All times Central)Schedule subject to change and/or blackoutsSaturday, November 7COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)5 p.m.

Old Dominion at Bucknell — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)12 p.m.

Loyola Maryland at La Salle — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited

2 p.m.

Navy at Temple — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited

COLLEGE FOOTBALL12:30 p.m.

Maryland at Purdue — BTN

1 p.m.

Richmond at Villanova — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited

Lafayette at William & Mary — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited

3:30 p.m.

Temple at Navy — CBSSN, Fubo Sports

8 p.m.

Liberty at New Mexico State — ESPNU

SOCCER (MEN'S)4 p.m.

MLS: New York City vs. D.C. United — Apple TV

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.