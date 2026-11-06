New England Sportswatch Daily Listings

(All times Central)Schedule subject to change and/or blackoutsSaturday, November 7COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)7 p.m.

Nebraska vs. Providence at Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, CT — FS1

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)3 p.m.

Bucknell at Brown — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited

COLLEGE FOOTBALL12 p.m.

Florida State at Boston College — ACCN

North Carolina at UConn — CBSSN

3:30 p.m.

Merrimack at Wake Forest — ACCN

SOCCER (MEN'S)4 p.m.

MLS: New England Revolution vs. Orlando City — Apple TV

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.