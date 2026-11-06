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New England Sportswatch Daily Listings
By The Associated Press,9 days ago
(All times Central)Schedule subject to change and/or blackoutsSaturday, November 7COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)7 p.m.
Nebraska vs. Providence at Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, CT — FS1
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)3 p.m.
Bucknell at Brown — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited
COLLEGE FOOTBALL12 p.m.
Florida State at Boston College — ACCN
North Carolina at UConn — CBSSN
3:30 p.m.
Merrimack at Wake Forest — ACCN
SOCCER (MEN'S)4 p.m.
MLS: New England Revolution vs. Orlando City — Apple TV
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.