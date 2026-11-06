Davies has 21, Vermont takes down Fairfield 79-67

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Will Davies had 21 points in Vermont’s 79-67 victory against Fairfield on Thursday.

Davies had eight rebounds and six assists for the Catamounts (1-1). Darrel Yepdo scored 16 points, going 6 of 13 (2 for 5 from 3-point range). Gus Yalden shot 5 for 8, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

Declan Wucherpfennig finished with 25 points, eight rebounds and two blocks for the Stags (0-1). Cole Edelen added 13 points for Fairfield. Peyton Smith finished with eight points, six rebounds and three blocks.

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Both teams play again on Sunday. Vermont hosts Quinnipiac and Fairfield travels to play Bryant.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.