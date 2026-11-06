undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
Thursday's Scores
By The Associated Press,8 days ago
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
MSHSL Sectional Tournament=
Class AAAA=
Section 3=
Championship=
Eagan def. East Ridge, 25-14, 25-15, 22-25, 26-28, 15-13
Class AAA=
Section 5=
Championship=
Cretin-Derham Hall def. Minneapolis Roosevelt, 25-11, 25-19, 19-25, 25-21
Class AA=
Section 1=
Semifinal=
Caledonia def. Triton, 25-19, 25-19, 30-28
Dover-Eyota def. Cannon Falls, 25-20, 25-20, 27-29, 20-25, 15-12
Section 2=
Championship=
Southwest Christian (Chaska) def. Belle Plaine, 24-26, 25-19, 25-19, 21-25, 20-18
Section 3=
Semifinal=
Jackson County Central def. Windom, 25-20, 27-25, 25-21
New London-Spicer def. Montevideo, 25-11, 25-15, 25-15
Section 4=
Semifinal=
Concordia Academy def. Minnehaha Academy, 25-15, 25-22, 25-20
New Life def. Visitation, 25-10, 25-20, 25-21
Section 5=
Semifinal=
Blake def. Maple Lake, 25-20, 25-17, 23-25, 25-20
Watertown-Mayer def. Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted, 25-19, 25-21, 25-18
Section 6=
Championship=
Minnewaska def. Sauk Centre, 26-28, 28-30, 25-23, 25-14, 15-12
Class A=
Section 1=
Semifinal=
Fillmore Central def. Mabel-Canton, 25-21, 25-17, 22-25, 25-19
Kenyon-Wanamingo def. Spring Grove, 25-14, 25-19, 25-18
Section 2=
Championship=
Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s def. Cleveland, 25-23, 25-23, 26-24
Section 3=
Semifinal=
Adrian def. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton, 27-25, 25-16, 25-21
Minneota def. Central Minnesota Christian, 25-20, 25-19, 25-22
Section 4=
Semifinal=
Liberty Classical def. Braham, 25-14, 25-23, 21-25, 25-18
Mayer Lutheran def. West Lutheran, 25-12, 25-18, 25-18
Section 5=
Championship=
Pine River-Backus def. Browerville/Eagle Valley, 25-15, 21-25, 25-23, 25-16
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/