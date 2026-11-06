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Volleyball

Thursday's Scores

By The Associated Press,

8 days ago

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

MSHSL Sectional Tournament=

Class AAAA=

Section 3=

Championship=

Eagan def. East Ridge, 25-14, 25-15, 22-25, 26-28, 15-13

Class AAA=

Section 5=

Championship=

Cretin-Derham Hall def. Minneapolis Roosevelt, 25-11, 25-19, 19-25, 25-21

Class AA=

Section 1=

Semifinal=

Caledonia def. Triton, 25-19, 25-19, 30-28

Dover-Eyota def. Cannon Falls, 25-20, 25-20, 27-29, 20-25, 15-12

Section 2=

Championship=

Southwest Christian (Chaska) def. Belle Plaine, 24-26, 25-19, 25-19, 21-25, 20-18

Section 3=

Semifinal=

Jackson County Central def. Windom, 25-20, 27-25, 25-21

New London-Spicer def. Montevideo, 25-11, 25-15, 25-15

Section 4=

Semifinal=

Concordia Academy def. Minnehaha Academy, 25-15, 25-22, 25-20

New Life def. Visitation, 25-10, 25-20, 25-21

Section 5=

Semifinal=

Blake def. Maple Lake, 25-20, 25-17, 23-25, 25-20

Watertown-Mayer def. Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted, 25-19, 25-21, 25-18

Section 6=

Championship=

Minnewaska def. Sauk Centre, 26-28, 28-30, 25-23, 25-14, 15-12

Class A=

Section 1=

Semifinal=

Fillmore Central def. Mabel-Canton, 25-21, 25-17, 22-25, 25-19

Kenyon-Wanamingo def. Spring Grove, 25-14, 25-19, 25-18

Section 2=

Championship=

Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s def. Cleveland, 25-23, 25-23, 26-24

Section 3=

Semifinal=

Adrian def. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton, 27-25, 25-16, 25-21

Minneota def. Central Minnesota Christian, 25-20, 25-19, 25-22

Section 4=

Semifinal=

Liberty Classical def. Braham, 25-14, 25-23, 21-25, 25-18

Mayer Lutheran def. West Lutheran, 25-12, 25-18, 25-18

Section 5=

Championship=

Pine River-Backus def. Browerville/Eagle Valley, 25-15, 21-25, 25-23, 25-16

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

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