Chess scores 20 in Marist’s 88-80 win over UMBC

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Dywane Chess scored 20 points as Marist beat UMBC 88-80 on Thursday.

Chess shot 6 of 14 from the field, including 4 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 6 from the line for the Red Foxes (1-1). Brady MacAdams scored 17 points and added five rebounds. Jadin Collins shot 2 of 5 from the field and 12 of 15 from the free-throw line to finish with 16 points.

Riley Jacobs led the way for the Retrievers (0-2) with 23 points, three steals and two blocks. UMBC also got 21 points and 10 rebounds from Devin Ceaser. Aasim Burton also had 13 points, six rebounds and four steals.

Up next

Up next for Marist is a matchup Sunday with UMass-Lowell on the road. UMBC hosts McDaniel on Monday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.