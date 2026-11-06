Lindenwood wins 120-46 against Central Christian Bible

SAINT CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — Shamiere Green scored 20 points as Lindenwood beat Central Christian Bible 120-46 on Thursday.

Green also added three steals for the Lions (1-1). Derek Rollins scored 19 points and added six rebounds. Kellen Robinson had 16 points and went 7 of 10 from the field.

Silas Massey led the Saints in scoring, finishing with 13 points. Jaisten Payne added eight points for Central Christian Bible. Caleb Jackson also had five points.

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Lindenwood hosts East-West in its next matchup on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.