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American Football

Thursday's Scores

By The Associated Press,

8 days ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

MSHSL Sectional Tournament=

Championship=

Class AAA=

Section 7=

Pierz 54, Pequot Lakes 15

Class AA=

Section 7=

Aitkin 15, Moose Lake/Willow River 0

Class A=

Section 8=

Park Christian 21, Mahnomen-Waubun 20

9-Player=

Section 4=

Border West 50, Hancock 6

Section 5=

Cromwell 7, Sebeka 6

Section 6=

Clearbrook-Gonvick 60, Blackduck 21

Section 8=

Kittson Central 27, Goodridge-Grygla-Gatzke 12

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

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