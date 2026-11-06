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American Football
Thursday's Scores
By The Associated Press,8 days ago
PREP FOOTBALL=
MSHSL Sectional Tournament=
Championship=
Class AAA=
Section 7=
Pierz 54, Pequot Lakes 15
Class AA=
Section 7=
Aitkin 15, Moose Lake/Willow River 0
Class A=
Section 8=
Park Christian 21, Mahnomen-Waubun 20
9-Player=
Section 4=
Border West 50, Hancock 6
Section 5=
Cromwell 7, Sebeka 6
Section 6=
Clearbrook-Gonvick 60, Blackduck 21
Section 8=
Kittson Central 27, Goodridge-Grygla-Gatzke 12
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/