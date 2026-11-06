Oilers first NHL team to dress a full-time emergency backup goalie

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — The Edmonton Oilers became the first NHL team to dress a full-time emergency backup goalie Thursday night for their game against against Anaheim.

Brett Epp was in uniform while fourth-string goalie Matt Tomkins started for the Oilers. Tristan Jarry was out due to illness and Devon Levi and Frederik Andersen are injured.

This is the first season NHL teams have been required to have EBUGs on rosters. The goaltenders, who travel with their club and wear No. 00, can’t have previously played in the NHL under a standard contract, must have 80 games or less of professional experience, and can’t have suited up professionally over the three preceding campaigns.

Before this season, home teams were tasked with providing an EBUG in the event either side suffered an in-game goaltending injury or illness.

See AP’s full NHL coverage here