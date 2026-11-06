No. 5 Michigan tops No. 2 UConn and coach Kim Barnes Arico ends another Geno Auriemma winning streak

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Te’Yala Delfosse scored a career-high 22 points and Olivia Olson had 19 points, lifting No. 5 Michigan to a 77-66 win over No. 2 Connecticut on Thursday night in the first-ever matchup of top-five women’s basketball teams in the AP Top 25 at Crisler Center.

The Huskies had won 39 regular-season games in a row since their last loss on Feb. 6, 2025.

The Wolverines went on a 13-2 run early in the fourth quarter, compelling Hall of Fame coach Geno Auriemma to call two timeouts in failed attempts to stunt their momentum, and they made plays at both ends of the court to seal a win against the highest-ranked opponent in program history.

Huskies superstar Sarah Strong, the reigning AP women’s basketball Player of the Year, fouled out with 13 points after drawing three fouls in a scoreless first half.

UConn’s only other player in double figures was freshman Jovana Popovic, who led the team with 25 points.

Michigan, meanwhile, had four players with at least 10 points who picked up the slack for starting point guard Mila Holloway, who is out indefinitely with an injured left leg.

Courtney Ogden, a transfer from Stanford, scored 12 points in her Michigan debut and Syla Swords had 10 points.

NO. 9 LSU 131, TEXAS SOUTHERN 22

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Jada Williams scored 16 of her 18 points in the second quarter and LSU scored 40 unanswered points in the period on the way to a school-record margin of victory in a win over Texas Southern.

LSU (2-0) outscored Texas Southern 40-0 in the quarter, forcing nine turnovers and holding the visiting Tigers without a field goal in 13 attempts.

LSU’s 109-point victory was a program record. It was the team’s second straight 100-plus point game to start the season and the Lady Tigers improved to 7-0 all-time against Texas Southern (0-2).

Williams, a transfer from Iowa State, was among a group of seven players that scored in double figures. Freshman Anna Minaeva scored 21 points, Mikaylah Williams added 20 points, ZaKiyah Johnson 17, Grace Knox and MiLaysia Fulwiley contributed 15 each and Lola Lampley finished with 10.

NO. 10 IOWA 80, E. ILLINOIS. 39

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — McKenna Woliczko had 22 points and Ava Heiden added 15 as Iowa defeated Eastern Illinois.

Woliczko, a freshman from San Bruno, Calif., was 9 of 12 from the field, including 4 of 6 on 3-pointers on a night when the Hawkeyes struggled to make shots from the perimeter.

Dani Carnegie added 12 points for Iowa.

Iowa (2-0) had a slow start for the second consecutive game, but the Hawkeyes’ defense shut down Eastern Illinois (0-2) in the second quarter. Iowa outscored the Panthers 27-8 in the quarter to take a 44-18 halftime lead, holding Eastern Illinois to just five field-goal attempts and forcing 10 turnovers.

Iowa held Eastern Illinois to 32% shooting (22% from deep) and forced 27 turnovers.

Iowa also had a 44-25 rebounding edge. Heiden had eight rebounds and Carnegie had seven.

NO. 14 KENTUCKY 79, NORTHERN KY. 28

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Asia Boone hit five 3-pointers and scored 21 points; Clara Strack had a double-double, and Kentucky dominated Northern Kentucky.

Strack had 11 points and 10 rebounds, plus four blocks and three steals. Me’Arah O’Neal had 12 points and Ajša Sivka 11 for the Wildcats (2-0).

Sara Basaran and Anna Hamilton both had six points for the Norse (1-1), who shot 13.6% (6 of 44), including 2 of 20 from 3-point range. Half their points came from the foul line, where they made 14 of 18.

Kentucky forced 28 turnovers and outrebounded Northern Kentucky 60-34.

The Wildcats used several big runs to build a 42-12 lead at halftime. They scored the first nine points and the final 16 of the first quarter to lead 25-3 as the Norse went 1-of-9 from the field with 10 turnovers.

NO. 15 TCU 96, LE MOYNE 36

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Lara Somfai scored 10 of her 19 points in the second quarter, and TCU had a 21-0 run in the third quarter to cruise to a win over Le Moyne.

Jadyn Wooten scored 16 points for the Horned Frogs (2-0), who had five players score in double figures. Laura Vilcinskas added 13 with 10 rebounds off the bench.

Gianna Nichols led the Dolphins (0-2) with 11 points, and Kendal Moxey had 10 rebounds.

Le Moyne led most of the first quarter, getting a 17-17 tie on 7 of 16 shooting. But the Horned Frogs scored the first nine points of the second quarter and followed a Le Moyne 3 with eight more for a 34-20 lead. The Dolphins went 4 of 13 in the second and trailed 45-27 at the half.

The Dolphins went 1 of 12 in the third quarter and 3 of 11 in the fourth, shooting 17% in the second half and 29% (15 of 52) overall.

NO. 18 OHOI ST. 103, CENT. MICHIGAN 36

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Jaloni Cambridge had 23 points, eight assists and three steals, her sister, Kennedy Cambridge, added 16 points and five steals, and Ohio State beat Central Michigan.

Ava Watson hit two 3-pointers in the first 59 seconds, and Jaloni Cambridge made another from behind the arc that made it 13-0 about 90 seconds later.

Ohio State (2-0) forced 44 Chippewas turnovers and finished with 23 steals.

Jailenn Green led Central Michigan (0-2) with nine points on 3-of-11 shooting. The Chippewas shot 29.3% (12 of 41) from the field, made 4 of 17 (23.5%) from 3-point range and hit just 8 of 15 (53.3%) from the free-throw line.

Sydney Mobley made three consecutive baskets in a 61-second span to give the Buckeyes their biggest lead at 89-19 with 49 seconds left.

Elsa Lemmila scored 15 points on 6-of-6 shooting for the Buckeyes; Watson had 14 points and three steals, and Mobley also scored 14.

NO. 10 MISSISSIPPI 72, NORTH ALABAMA 51

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Jada Richard scored 17 points and Ole Miss overcame a sluggish start to pull away from North Alabama for a win.

Jaida Civil had 15 points and Doneelah Washington 13 for the Rebels (2-0), who trailed 14-11 after one quarter and 27-25 at the half.

Amy Kurkowski had 11 points for the Lions (0-2), who lost their opener at Mississippi State 68-27. Emma Deste had 13 rebounds as the visitors had a 36-29 edge on the boards. But they also had 30 turnovers.

The Rebels didn’t take the lead for good until Talaysia Cooper hit a 3-pointer that made it 33-31 early in the second half. Civil had four free throws in a 7-0 run that pushed it to 48-38.

Mississippi scored the last three points of the third quarter and the first 13 of the fourth to put the game away, making it 64-39.

NO. 24 WEST VIRGINIA 78, GEORGE WASHINGTON 66

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Skylar Forbes drained six 3-pointers and scored 26 points on 10-of-14 shooting and West Virginia turned back George Washington.

The Mountaineers (2-0) never trailed after a 12-2 run in the second quarter but never led by more than 14. The Revolutionaries (1-1) were within six midway through the fourth quarter but Forbes drained a 3-pointer to make it 67-58. It was down to seven again at 72-65 with 2:48 to go but Forbes knocked down another 3 and that ended the threat.

The Revolutionaries missed their last five shots in the last two minutes.

Zahirah Walton scored 17 points and Divine Tumba had 15 on the bench for the Mountaineers. The pair combined to shoot 13 of 19. Forbes had a career high for 3-pointers and matched her career high in points from her time at Marquette.

Alicia Newell scored 19 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for George Washington. Gabby Reynolds added 18.