Nessah scores 15, Loyola Chicago defeats West Georgia 76-53

By The Associated Press CHICAGO ( (AP) — Dayan Nessah had 15 points in Loyola Chicago’s 76-53 victory against West Georgia on Thursday.

Nessah also added five rebounds for the Ramblers (2-0). Jason Schofield scored 12 points while finishing 6 of 7 from the floor, and added six rebounds. Jayden Dawson had 12 points and shot 4 for 8, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc.

Lou Hutchinson finished with 16 points for the Wolves (0-2). Kenneth Chime added 14 points and six rebounds for West Georgia. Chas Lewless also had eight points.

Loyola Chicago took the lead with 19:22 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Schofield led their team in scoring with 12 points in the first half to help put them up 42-29 at the break. Loyola Chicago extended its lead to 49-29 during the second half, fueled by a 7-0 scoring run. Guillaume Grotzinger scored a team-high seven points in the second half as their team closed out the win.

Up next

Both teams next play Wednesday. Loyola Chicago visits Air Force and West Georgia plays UNC Asheville at home.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.