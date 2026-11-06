Djobet has 21 as Texas State defeats Howard Payne 135-66

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Paul Djobet scored 21 points as Texas State beat Howard Payne 135-66 on Thursday.

Djobet had six rebounds and five assists for the Bobcats (2-0). Ron Jessamy scored 19 points while shooting 7 of 8 from the field and 5 for 7 from the line, and added eight rebounds. KJ Younger had 17 points and shot 5 of 10 from the field, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line.

Jace Reed led the Yellow Jackets with 10 points. Howard Payne also got nine points from Connor Yocom. Keegan Rowell finished with seven points.

Texas State took the lead with 13:13 left in the first half and did not trail again. Djobet scored 16 points in the first half to help put the Bobcats up 64-30 at the break. Texas State pulled away with a 25-2 run in the second half to extend a 32-point lead to 55 points. Jessamy had a team-high 13 second-half points.

Up next

Up next for Texas State is a matchup Tuesday with UT Rio Grande Valley on the road. Howard Payne visits Sam Houston on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.