Patrick scores 22 as Fordham beats Stonehill 83-63

NEW YORK (AP) — Lateef Patrick’s 22 points off of the bench helped Fordham to an 83-63 victory against Stonehill on Thursday.

Patrick shot 7 for 13 (4 for 8 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Rams (1-1). Rikus Schulte added 16 points while finishing 8 of 11 from the floor while they also had 10 rebounds, five assists, and five steals. Amir Lindsey had 13 points and shot 4 for 9 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line.

Jack Medalie finished with 12 points for the Skyhawks (1-1). Trenton Ruth added 11 points for Stonehill. Eli Greenberg finished with 11 points and four assists.

Fordham got a team-high seven points across the first half from Lindsey, but it was only enough to head to the locker room with the score tied at the half 30-30. Fordham outscored Stonehill by 20 points in the second half, and Patrick scored a team-high 19 points in the second half to help their team secure the victory.

Up next

Fordham’s next game is Tuesday against Iona at home, and Stonehill visits Columbia on Monday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.