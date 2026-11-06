Pratt’s 14 help Columbia down SUNY-Old Westbury 120-58

NEW YORK (AP) — Josh Pratt’s 14 points helped Columbia defeat SUNY-Old Westbury 120-58 on Thursday.

Pratt shot 4 for 6 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Lions (1-1). Douglas Langford scored 13 points and added nine rebounds, while Connor Igoe shot 4 of 4 from the field and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

Imole Akinwale led the Panthers in scoring, finishing with 11 points.

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Columbia hosts Stonehill in its next matchup on Monday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.