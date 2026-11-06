Army sets the program's single-game points record in 118-41 win over Mount St. Mary

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Kevin McCarthy had 14 points and Army set the program's single-game record for point in the Black Knights' 118-41 victory against Mount St. Mary on Thursday.

McCarthy shot 5 for 8, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc for the Black Knights (1-1). Ryan Curry scored 13 points while finishing 5 of 5 from the floor. Dillon Watt shot 3 of 4 from the field and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

Nazier Sanders led the Knights with eight points. Mount Saint Mary (NY) also got six points from R.J. Delahaye. Daniel Herzner finished with five points.

Army took the lead 55 seconds into the game and did not trail again. McCarthy led the Black Knights with 11 points in the first half to help put them up 51-12 at the break. Army extended its lead to 118-36 during the second half, fueled by a 22-3 scoring run. Patrick McDonough scored a team-high nine points in the second half for Army.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.