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American Football

Thursday's Scores

By The Associated Press,

8 days ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

Lake Cormorant 42, Olive Branch 14

Ridgeland 48, Greenville-Weston High School 6

Stone 32, East Central 0

Tupelo 38, DeSoto Central 0

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

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