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American Football

Thursday's Scores

By The Associated Press,

8 days ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

SCHSL Playoffs=

First Round=

Class 5A=

Fort Dorchester 34, Wando 24

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

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