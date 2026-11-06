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American Football

Thursday's Scores

By The Associated Press,

8 days ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

Northwestern Lehigh 64, Panther Valley 0

PIAA D11 Class 3A=

First Round=

Executive 41, Palmerton 18

Jim Thorpe 48, Tamaqua 27

Notre Dame High School of Green Pond 79, Salisbury 0

PIAA D11 Class 5A=

First Round=

Pocono Mountain East 17, Pleasant Valley 14

Southern Lehigh 42, East Stroudsburg South 3

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

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