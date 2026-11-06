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American Football
Thursday's Scores
By The Associated Press,8 days ago
PREP FOOTBALL=
Northwestern Lehigh 64, Panther Valley 0
PIAA D11 Class 3A=
First Round=
Executive 41, Palmerton 18
Jim Thorpe 48, Tamaqua 27
Notre Dame High School of Green Pond 79, Salisbury 0
PIAA D11 Class 5A=
First Round=
Pocono Mountain East 17, Pleasant Valley 14
Southern Lehigh 42, East Stroudsburg South 3
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/