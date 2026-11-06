Binghamton beats Saint Peter’s 58-55 behind Quigley's 28 points

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Jeremiah Quigley had 28 points in Binghamton’s 58-55 victory over Saint Peter’s on Thursday.

Quigley shot 5 of 12 from the field and 18 for 20 from the line for the Bearcats (1-1). Demetrius Lilley scored 11 points while shooting 4 of 7 from the field and 3 for 7 from the line, and added 14 rebounds.

Bryce Eaton led the Peacocks (0-2) in scoring, finishing with 18 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Saint Peter’s also got 13 points and seven rebounds from Xavier Thomas.

Up next

Both teams next play Sunday, with Binghamton hosting Rider and Saint Peter’s going on the road to play NJIT.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.