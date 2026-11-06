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American Football

Thursday's Scores

By The Associated Press,

8 days ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

De La Salle 42, Haynes Academy 14

Elton 55, Oberlin 13

Iowa 49, DeRidder 0

North DeSoto 55, Bossier 14

Ouachita Christian 56, Delhi 0

Patrick Taylor 58, Thomas Jefferson 13

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

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