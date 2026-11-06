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American Football

Thursday's Scores

By The Associated Press,

8 days ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

Bluff Dale def. Avalon, forfeit

Campbell def. Fruitvale, forfeit

Menard 56, Veribest 0

Oglesby 52, Evant 4

Rankin 50, Imperial Buena Vista 0

Sidney 45, Moran 0

Wylie East 49, Garland Lakeview Centennial 42

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

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