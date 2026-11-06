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Basketball

No. 19 Ole Miss women pull away from North Alabama in second half, win 72-51 as Richard scores 17

By AP,

8 days ago

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Jada Richard scored 17 points and No. 19 Ole Miss overcame a sluggish start to pull away from North Alabama for a 72-51 win on Thursday night.

Jaida Civil had 15 points and Doneelah Washington 13 for the Rebels (2-0), who trailed 14-11 after one quarter and 27-25 at the half.

Amy Kurkowski had 11 points for the Lions (0-2), who lost their opener at Mississippi State 68-27. Emma Deste had 13 rebounds as the visitors had a 36-29 edge on the boards. But they also had 30 turnovers.

The Rebels didn't take the lead for good until Talaysia Cooper hit a 3-pointer that made it 33-31 early in the second half. Civil had four free throws in a 7-0 run that pushed it to 48-38.

Mississippi scored the last three points of the third quarter and the first 13 of the fourth to put the game away, making it 64-39.

Ole Miss shot 32% in the first half and 68% in the second. The Rebels had 16 points in the paint before the break and double that after.

Up next

North Alabama: At Jackson State on Monday.

Mississippi: Home against Albany on Wednesday.

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