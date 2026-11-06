Ruffolo scores 31 as Charleston Southern downs Columbia International

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Anthony Ruffolo scored 31 points as Charleston Southern beat Columbia International 86-49 on Thursday.

Ruffolo also contributed 10 rebounds and eight assists for the Buccaneers (1-1). DJ Hubbard scored 15 points, shooting 5 for 9 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line. Lase Olalere had 14 points and shot 5 of 5 from the field and 4 for 8 from the line.

Kendrick Jackson led the way for the Rams with 11 points and two blocks.

Up next

Charleston Southern’s next game is Tuesday against Wake Forest on the road, and Columbia International visits Presbyterian on Monday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.