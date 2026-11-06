Chippewa Falls volleyball falls in Division 1 state quarterfinals

GREEN BAY — Chippewa Falls had as magical a run as any to the girls state volleyball tournament this fall.

The Cardinals topped Big Rivers Conference stalwarts River Falls and Hudson in sectional play to reach the Resch Center for the first time since 2022.

Those memories will stick with them forever, along with playing in the Resch Center itself in a Division 1 quarterfinal on Thursday night.

And, though the No. 6 Cardinals were swept 25-14, 25-13, 25-11 by the No. 3 Bay Port Pirates, they left full of pride.

“Congratulations to Bay Port. They’re really good,” Cardinals coach Luke Heidtke-Starks said. “It’s pretty incredible to be here and to bring a program to state for the second time in school history, and I’m just so proud of our team.

“I’m so proud of every single kid on our team. They’ve worked their hardest throughout the season. I’ve never been a part of a team that’s bought into a culture as much as they have.

“They represented our school well and I can’t wait to look back on this with pride.”

The No. 3 Pirates (25-8) moved on to the semifinals to play No. 2 Kimberly.

The Bay Port front line of 6-foot-1 middle blocker Amelia Voigt, 5-foot-11 outside hitter Brenna Derousseau and 5-foot-9 outside hitter Alexia Stephens troubled the Cardinals (35-10) from the very start.

The trio combined for 18 of the Pirates’ 36 kills. Combined with a defense that got their fingertips on every Cardinal spike, and Bay Port were putting on long scoring run clinics.

“The passing was difficult,” Heidtke-Starks said. “When you’re hitting out of system every single ball, that’s a hard thing to do. Their offense is super fast. They fire it to the pin really fast.”

“We came out a little bit nervous,” Bay Port coach and UW-Eau Claire alum Mackenzie Hurst said. “But, then they really settled in and became the team that we’ve worked so hard to be. Kept the pressure on from the service line and up front, and overall, just really proud of them.”

The Cardinals had chances early in sets.

In the first set, they took a lead on a Brynn Von Haden ace and Barrett Boisvert kill.

In the second, Boisvert gave the Cardinals another early advantage, first pushing a kill to the back corner, then combining with MaKenna Wood for a block.

The Pirate bombardments followed, however.

Boisvert finished with 10 assists and two kills in her final game as a Cardinal. The all-conference setter is committed to UW-Eau Claire next year.

“This group is so hardworking,” Boisvert said. “They came into the gym every day willing to work hard, and didn’t want to be done.”

Thursday was the final match for fellow Cardinal seniors Mya Johnson and Emma Hoepner.

“The last two weeks have been crazy,” Hoepner, who had two kills Thursday, said. “It just shows how hard we’ve worked because beating two top teams in Wisconsin is really impressive. We were just underdogs, and we proved to everybody that we can do it.”

As they walked off the floor, many Cardinals had tears in their eyes.

On Thursday, they were out of sadness.

In the future, perhaps those tears will turn into the graciousness of a memorable and special season.

“To have so much support with the students and everything is so special to us,” Boisvert said.

“It doesn’t even feel real,” Hoepner said. “I literally get chills when I look up and see everybody because I would have never imagined I’d be here.”

“I think the outcome of today wasn’t fun,” Heidtke-Starks said. “But, it’s a pretty special feeling when they walk you onto the floor at the state tournament, and you look up into the stands and see 100-plus kids and your families up there cheering for you.

“The kids on our team are so special…It’s such a cool experience that they’ll never have again. And I’m so grateful that they were able to have that.”