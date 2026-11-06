Eau Claire County to vote on budget next Tuesday

EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire County Board will vote Tuesday on a proposed $157.3 million 2027 operating budget, which would be a decline from this year’s $165.98 million budget.

The property tax levy is $41,728,104, an increase of 1.2% increase from last year. It increased by $483,769.

County Administrator Jon Johnson said when focusing on operations, some of the biggest areas are service programs and benefits.

“80% of what we do is staffing,” he said. “Some of the things we looked at were compensation analysis and wages, trying to make sure we’re keeping up with the market and inflation. We’ve worked that into the budget that’s important to staff to make sure you know we value our staff and keep the benefits and wages as competitive as possible and the funding environment we’re in.”

As costs are going up across the board, Johnson said they have balanced their budget largely through reducing contracted services and staffing. A lot of this work is based on prioritizing core services, which Johnson said they have asked the board to provide guidance on.

In the proposed budget, some departments are seeing position changes.

The District Attorney’s office, ADRC, Sheriff’s Department and Facilities Department reduced a total of 6.4 full-time positions. Human Services has added 4.5 FTEs, largely in part due to performing services formerly provided through a Criminal Justice Services contract.

In addition to eliminating positions through attrition, some work has been reallocated through existing staff, he said. Because of this, some service levels will have to be reduced.

“We have to balance that with the public expectation. So that’s exactly what this is. It’s difficult, but we’ll continue to prioritize those core areas, make sure we’re providing those services, and then we’ll have to reduce services in other areas just to keep the budget balanced,” he said.

The County has also focused on what it describes as “fewer, but more impactful, partnerships.” It says over 29 applications were received totaling $1.7 million, as each application was reviewed and ranked based on those with the highest alignment to county service priorities and outcomes.

Net new construction has also gone up by 1.751% in the budget from last year. Johnson said this amounts to an additional $484,000 for Eau Claire County.

“That funding goes right in directly basically for staff costs, benefits, and wages. So it’s needed,” he said. “If we didn’t have that funding, we would have to reduce services even more. Net new construction is great when we have a community that’s growing.”

Johnson also said they are seeing the lowest tax rate for the county in recent years as well, at $2.62 per $1,000 of assessed property value. The tax rate in this year’s budget was $2.76 per $1,000.

The Eau Claire County Board of Supervisors will hold its budget hearing at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Board members are expected to vote following discussion.

A follow-up meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 12 at 1 p.m. if needed.