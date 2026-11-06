Liberty Formula One: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Liberty Formula One B (FWONB) on Thursday reported net income of $163 million in its third quarter.

The Englewood, Colorado-based company said it had profit of 43 cents per share.

The media and entertainment company posted revenue of $1.23 billion in the period.

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