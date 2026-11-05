AI streamlines search through Menomonie archives

MENOMONIE — The effort toward historical preservation is written on the walls of UW-Stout Polytechnic’s Archives and Area Research Center, as well as on a collection of more than 10,000 genealogical cards housed inside.

Those handwritten cards have become key in an internship that UW-Stout Polytechnic senior Jake See worked on, integrating AI technology to streamline the process of locating physical documentation among thousands of historical files within the archives.

See is an applied mathematics and computer science (AMCS) major with a concentration in AI, and says the university has been making efforts toward integrating AI education into multiple disciplines, history or otherwise.

“The AMCS major has always had multiple concentrations targeted at different career paths,” See said. “I think when they recognized that there’s a lot more learning and research that could be done in this field, they made a brand new concentration for that, so I’m like the first batch of students.”

The current semester has been focused on advanced machine learning for See, who recently tackled a project pertaining to plant disease classification, working with a database of an estimated 50,000 plants.

Now, See is applying that same AI skill set for searching through the university’s archives with the Automated Handwriting-Transcription Tool. The hope by the student intern is to gather keywords and tags from handwritten documents like genealogical surname cards and court filings using AI, making online searches for items within the physical archives an easier process.

In the past, names, dates and other keywords mentioned by sources like The Dunn County News had to be handtyped — with the use of AI technology, the intent is to transcribe handwritten information with those keywords into a database.

“One of the goals here was to try to use technology that would be easily accessible,” See said. “I didn’t want to build something too crazy that would require a ton of memory, so hopefully these computers can run it.”

Accomplishing the task is a multiphase process, according to See, with the first part encompassing data preparation from a sample of those thousands of genealogical cards, and the second part acting on machine learning and the handwriting recognition software itself.

Emerging Technologies Archivist David Statz says this handwriting identification technology has been utilized in other institutions and with commercial AI, but what separates the archival project within UW-Stout Polytechnic is who the technology is aimed at.

Statz hopes that the tools the team at the university utilizes can eventually be used for smaller organizations with limited resources, such as local libraries and archives with their share of budget and staff limitations.

“We just don’t have the time or staffing to sit down and hand transcribe however many cards there are,” Statz said. “It’s also something that then we can use as a proof of concept for phase two that Jake was talking about, where we take on more difficult handwritten documents, of which we have many, which is in the interest of the new accessibility requirements. A lot of our materials have to be made accessible if we’re going to share them.”

For Archivist and Digital Publishing Specialist Victoria Stewart, who occupied her first position within an archive in 2010, traditional search methods in places with historic records are what come naturally to her.

For students without a history background who utilize the archive though, it may be a different story. The head archivist believes the avenue currently being explored at the university could aid with their search process.

“Speaking for archivists, a lot of them really are apprehensive to introduce a lot of this technology, but I feel like, ‘ Let’s lean into it,’” Stewart said. “They have something that can make this better, make something more accessible. Why not use the technology and their skill set to join with what I can do?”

Still in its early days, See says machine learning can have its share of drawbacks, especially when it comes to the amount of data needed compared to the simple efficiency of the human brain. The university student feels accountability is still an important value in any use of AI technology.

“Ultimately we are responsible for choices that we make and the design choices that we make, so it’s still important that someone is in there to review what’s going on, making the right decisions, [and] ethical decisions,” See said.

See is uncertain at the moment about how he’ll use AI in his long-term career, given how much the technology is changing the professional world. While he considers grad school, how the technology for sifting through the past will be used in the future, remains to be seen.

“It’s revolutionizing how research is just done in general,” See said. “I think what it looks like to be a researcher, or even to just do a PhD, for example, will look quite different.”