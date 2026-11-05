Agenus: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LEXINGTON, Mass. (AP) — LEXINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Agenus Inc. (AGEN) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $1.5 million.

The Lexington, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 2 cents per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $31.5 million in the period.

Agenus shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $6.41, a climb of 74% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AGEN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AGEN