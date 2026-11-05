Citizens: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Citizens Inc. (CIA) on Thursday reported a loss of $422,000 in its third quarter.

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The insurance company posted revenue of $65 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $63.6 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CIA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CIA