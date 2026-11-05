Inspired Entertainment: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (INSE) on Thursday reported a loss of $100,000 in its third quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent on a per-share basis. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 10 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $61.4 million in the period.

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