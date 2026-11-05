BRT: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

GREAT NECK, N.Y. (AP) — GREAT NECK, N.Y. (AP) — BRT Apartments Corp. (BRT) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its third quarter.

The real estate investment trust, based in Great Neck, New York, said it had funds from operations of $5.9 million, or 31 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $4 million, or 23 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $24.7 million in the period.

The company's shares have dropped 13% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $12.75, a fall of 15% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BRT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BRT