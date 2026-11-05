SiriusPoint: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — SiriusPoint Ltd. (SPNT) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $86.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Pembroke, Bermuda-based company said it had net income of 74 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 88 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 61 cents per share.

The property and casualty reinsurance company posted revenue of $867.6 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $785.3 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SPNT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SPNT